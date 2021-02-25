MMA Asset Management LLC Takes $541,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,719,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,663 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,494,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,990,000 after buying an additional 289,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,506,000 after purchasing an additional 215,458 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $75.75. 1,731,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,122,035. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

