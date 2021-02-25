Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,900 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $32,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $122.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $154.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day moving average of $125.62.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

