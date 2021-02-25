Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 514,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $50,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in The Progressive by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,269,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,557,000 after acquiring an additional 86,555 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Progressive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR stock opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The Progressive’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,314.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

