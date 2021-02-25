Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $29.13 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $29,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 947,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,026,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,329,000 after purchasing an additional 145,544 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83,365 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

NYSE APTV opened at $155.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average of $113.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

