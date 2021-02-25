Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $36,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.15.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $458.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $501.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.01 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

