Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $43,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $88.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $89.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

