Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 2,100 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Paychex worth $26,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269,726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Paychex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Paychex stock opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

