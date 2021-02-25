Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $24,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK stock opened at $149.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day moving average of $152.33. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

