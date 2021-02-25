Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 1,836,766 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total value of $256,372,964.43.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.06. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $189.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.11.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.