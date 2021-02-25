Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Shares Down 12.4%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) shares traded down 12.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.49. 2,487,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 10,913,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Data stock. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,394,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000. Fosun International Ltd owned 3.82% of Molecular Data as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Data Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKD)

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

