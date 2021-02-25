MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.85.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $398.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.32 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $3,863,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,714,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $58,247,246. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

