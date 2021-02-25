Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,655.85

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,655.85 ($21.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,645 ($21.49). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,647.50 ($21.52), with a volume of 21,729 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,655.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,505.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 21.58 and a current ratio of 21.58. The company has a market cap of £288.23 million and a P/E ratio of 37.02.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (MTE.L) Company Profile (LON:MTE)

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

