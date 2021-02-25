Morgan Stanley Boosts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $85.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

DAVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.22.

NYSE DAVA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.22. 1,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,530. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.09. Endava has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $88.62.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. Equities analysts expect that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Endava by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,437,000 after acquiring an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $15,197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 3,833.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 194,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Endava by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 192,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 170,972 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

