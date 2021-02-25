Morgan Stanley Boosts iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $14.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IHRT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Shares of IHRT stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,445. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $17.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 351,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 32.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 52,244 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iHeartMedia by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in iHeartMedia by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.