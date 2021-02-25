Morgan Stanley Boosts Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Price Target to $14.00

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.80. 695,742 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

