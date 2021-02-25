Morgan Stanley Increases Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $111.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

NYSE CHH opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day moving average is $99.08.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

