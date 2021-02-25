Morgan Stanley Increases Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $185.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.11.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of GPI traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.02. 2,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,809. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $162.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,636,620. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.