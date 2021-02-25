Morgan Stanley Increases Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $47.50

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $47.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on REG. Truist raised their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

REG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.24. 5,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,996. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 207.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

