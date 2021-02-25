Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE:MS opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after buying an additional 1,789,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,890,000 after buying an additional 392,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

