Morgan Stanley Raises AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $60.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

AN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.78. 5,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $82.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,860,201. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.