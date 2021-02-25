Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKNG. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,025.40.

BKNG stock opened at $2,443.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,140.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,954.56. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,450.26. The stock has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Booking by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

