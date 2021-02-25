MovieBloc Market Cap Tops $19.37 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 18% lower against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $19.37 million and $18.16 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00054889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.14 or 0.00742744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00031025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00036269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00061545 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00042281 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,174,278,085 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

