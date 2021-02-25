MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.79

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.79 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 57536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

MP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

