MRJ Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.64. 24,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,878. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.