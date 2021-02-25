MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €205.00 by Berenberg Bank

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MTX. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €179.81 ($211.54).

Shares of MTX opened at €207.10 ($243.65) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €201.17 and a 200-day moving average of €180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1 year high of €250.60 ($294.82).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

