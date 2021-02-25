MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTUAY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.60. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average is $108.12.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

