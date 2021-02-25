Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Insider Buys £1,092.96 in Stock

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) insider David Hardie acquired 99 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,092.96 ($1,427.96).

MYI stock opened at GBX 1,108 ($14.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -10.05. Murray International Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 760.08 ($9.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,182 ($15.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,120.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,036.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.49%.

Murray International Trust Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

