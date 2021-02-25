Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Myers Industries traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 3612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Separately, TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,242,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $821.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61.

Myers Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

