Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 1,038 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,525,908.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $96,118.80.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,347. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.70. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 602.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

