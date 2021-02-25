National Bank Financial Boosts Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$10.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

UNS opened at C$9.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$402.68 million and a P/E ratio of -12.77. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

