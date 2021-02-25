National Bank Financial Increases BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$102.00

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOO. CIBC increased their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.14.

Shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) stock opened at C$93.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.07. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of C$18.56 and a 12 month high of C$99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.97.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 5.6900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

