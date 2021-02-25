National Bank Financial Raises 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$5.25

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian boosted their price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

VNP stock traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, hitting C$4.63. 191,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,905. 5N Plus Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.01 and a 12-month high of C$4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of C$378.04 million and a P/E ratio of 77.17.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

