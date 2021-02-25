National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.77.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $12.45.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

