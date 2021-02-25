National Bank Financial Weighs in on Thomson Reuters Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.60 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.15.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $89.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.