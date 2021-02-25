National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

TSE:NA opened at C$79.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.33. The stock has a market cap of C$26.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$38.67 and a 1-year high of C$79.79.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.2000002 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$79.11.

In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$389,318.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,154,897. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$565,319.52. Insiders sold 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201 over the last quarter.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

