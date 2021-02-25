National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%.

Shares of NESR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,134. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, October 30th.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

