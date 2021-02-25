Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 28th.

