NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $216.14

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 216.14 ($2.82) and traded as high as GBX 276 ($3.61). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 266.50 ($3.48), with a volume of 1,709,298 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCC. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.75 ($3.09).

The company has a market cap of £754.74 million and a PE ratio of 59.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 260.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

NCC Group Company Profile (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

