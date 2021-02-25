NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Velanne Asset Management Ltd

Velanne Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the quarter. NCR comprises approximately 7.1% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NCR were worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NCR by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,779. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

