Needham & Company LLC Raises Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $275.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.29.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.85. 17,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.67 and its 200-day moving average is $210.68. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

