Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $30.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $103,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,904 shares of company stock worth $6,485,240. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

