Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,904 shares of company stock worth $6,485,240. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,426,000 after acquiring an additional 401,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTR opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

