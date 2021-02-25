NeoPhotonics’ (NPTN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Northland Securities currently has a $18.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.13.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $620.81 million, a P/E ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $14.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.