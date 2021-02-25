Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $106.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $122.63. The stock has a market cap of $306.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Nestlé by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 58,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

