NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. NetApp updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.06-1.14 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.06 to $1.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $10.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,257,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

