NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $83.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $71.57 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NetApp by 18.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

