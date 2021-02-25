NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Trading Down 14.5%

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s share price dropped 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.22 and last traded at $61.21. Approximately 6,269,395 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 2,008,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.57.

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 842,142 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $55,784,000 after buying an additional 228,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

