New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,727 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Realty Income worth $30,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $653,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 44.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

NYSE O opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.20. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $82.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

