New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,653 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $25,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 60.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $57.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

