New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $27.34 Million Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,559 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.58% of Semtech worth $27,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $78.52 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,074.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $2,517,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,424 shares of company stock worth $11,158,428. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

